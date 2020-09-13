Movers and Shakers

Pádraig Barry is the new managing director at Saint-Gobain Construction Products in Ireland. Barry is joining from Saint-Gobain Weber, where he was managing director for Ireland and Britain for ten years. Before that, he was managing director at Isover Ireland for three years.
Brendan Kent is the new managing director of the agri-inputs division at Origin Enterprises plc. Kent joined the company in 2004 as chief operating officer of the agri-inputs...
