Movers and Shakers

Michael McGivern is the new head of tax at Smith & Williamson. McGivern is joining from Grant Thornton, where he was tax director for four years. Before that, he was tax partner at RSM Farrell Grant Sparks for 13 years.

Irish Life Investment Managers has appointed a new head of responsible investment. Kathy Ryan is joining from Aviva Investors where she was senior ESG product strategist for 14 months. Before that, she was executive director at...