Movers and Shakers

Horizon Therapeutics has appointed Karin Rosén to the dual roles of executive vice-president of research and development and chief scientific officer. Rosén is joining from GlaxoSmithKline in California, where she was senior vice-president for US medical affairs for two years. Before that, she was senior vice-president for US and global medical affairs at Aimmune Therapeutics, also in California, for 17 months.

