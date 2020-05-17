Sunday May 17, 2020
Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland this week

17th May, 2020
2
Horizon8 has appointed Ciaran Corkery principal solutions consultant.

Horizon8 has appointed a new principal solutions consultant. Ciaran Corkery joins from Accenture where he was a project delivery manager for 18 months and an associate manager for 18 months before that.

Matthew Cahill is the new head of structured finance and debt capital markets at William Fry. Prior to this appointment, Cahill was a partner at Sidley Austin in London for five years. Before that, he was a partner at Clifford Chance for 13...

