Movers and Shakers

Horizon8 has appointed a new principal solutions consultant. Ciaran Corkery joins from Accenture where he was a project delivery manager for 18 months and an associate manager for 18 months before that.

Matthew Cahill is the new head of structured finance and debt capital markets at William Fry. Prior to this appointment, Cahill was a partner at Sidley Austin in London for five years. Before that, he was a partner at Clifford Chance for 13...