Movers and Shakers

David Fox is the new managing director of corporate services for Sodexo in Ireland and Northern Ireland. Fox joined the company in 2011 as facilities manager at Procter & Gamble in Newbridge, Co Kildare. He has been regional director for Sodexo’s Procter & Gamble account, spanning 13 European countries, for the past three years.

PineBridge Investments has appointed a new chief risk officer for Europe. Brian McCarthy is joining from Ashmore Investment Management...