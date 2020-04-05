Sunday April 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing career in corporate Ireland this week

5th April, 2020
2
Rebecca Coen is the new director of research at the Law Reform Commission

The Law Reform Commission has appointed a new director of research. Rebecca Coen joins from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, where she was principal prosecutor in the directing division for 11 years and deputy head of the Prosecution Policy Unit for one year before that.

Paul Prior is the new head of digital at Three Ireland. Prior is joining from FTI Consulting, where he was managing director for three years. Before that, he...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

This working life: Caroline Geoghegan of CG Business Consulting

Be prepared to take plenty of hard knocks along the way when running a company, according to Caroline Geoghegan of CG Business Consulting

Caroline Geoghegan | 3 hours ago

This Working Life: Getting the benefits of a more connected culture

In this strange new normal, interactive experiences matter more than ever

Derek Irvine | 3 hours ago

Covid-19: Will the employee subsidy scheme be enough?

Reservations are already being expressed about the initiative, which was signed into law last weekend

David Pearson | 3 hours ago