Movers and Shakers

The Law Reform Commission has appointed a new director of research. Rebecca Coen joins from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, where she was principal prosecutor in the directing division for 11 years and deputy head of the Prosecution Policy Unit for one year before that.
Paul Prior is the new head of digital at Three Ireland. Prior is joining from FTI Consulting, where he was managing director for three years. Before that, he...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team