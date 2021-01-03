Movers and Shakers

Éilish Finan has been appointed as a non-executive director and chair of PineBridge Investments Ireland. Finan was formerly global vice-president of finance for seven years at AIG Global Investment Group. She has been a director of JP Morgan Bank Ireland for the past nine years, and has assumed more recent directorships with Chase Paymentech Europe, Metlife Europe, Dodge & Cox and Technological University Dublin.

