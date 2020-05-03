Sunday May 3, 2020
Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland this week

3rd May, 2020
2
David Field has been appointed interim chief executive of the Marketing Institute of Ireland

David Field is joining the Marketing Institute of Ireland in the role of interim chief executive. Prior to this appointment, Field was commercial director at Eason for two years and marketing director at Brown Thomas, also for two years.

Strata3 has appointed a new head of client relations. Maria O’Neill is joining from Eir, where she was head of mobile product for three years. Before that, she was head of strategy, customer service...

