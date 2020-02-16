Sunday February 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Movers and shakers

Who’s on the move in corporate Ireland

16th February, 2020
2
Lisa Killeen has been appointed partner at Holmes O’Malley Sexton

Holmes O’Malley Sexton has appointed a new partner. Lisa Killeen joined the firm six years ago as a senior associate, specialising in banking and finance, construction, commercial property and insolvency. Before that, she worked at William Fry for nine years, initially as a trainee, then as a solicitor.

Ardmac has appointed a new chief financial officer. Ian Madden joined the company three years ago as financial director. Before that, he was corporate finance...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Safety first: a coronavirus checklist

As the situation evolves, businesses need to be mindful of their employees’ health and well-being. Here are some of the issues that might arise

Alan Hickey | 3 hours ago

'You don't want conformity, you want passion and ideas’

If you do a good job in the role you are already in, you will naturally move to the next stage, finds Claire Tolan of Irish Distillers

Claire Tolan | 3 hours ago

How to help employees return to work after long-term illness

A number of us will experience cancer or other long-term illness in our lifetime – and there are concrete things employers and employees can do to make returning to work after or during treatment as easy as possible

Mary Forde | 3 hours ago