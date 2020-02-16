Movers and shakers

Holmes O’Malley Sexton has appointed a new partner. Lisa Killeen joined the firm six years ago as a senior associate, specialising in banking and finance, construction, commercial property and insolvency. Before that, she worked at William Fry for nine years, initially as a trainee, then as a solicitor.
Ardmac has appointed a new chief financial officer. Ian Madden joined the company three years ago as financial director. Before that, he was corporate finance...
