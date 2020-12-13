Movers and Shakers

Ciaran Meehan is the new head of network solutions at Auxilion. Meehan is joining from Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, where he was country manager for Pointnext Services in Ireland for close to nine years and technology services support manager for three years before that.

Stryve has appointed a new chief information security officer. Paul Delahunty is joining from Hostelworld plc, where he was information security and audit manager for nine months. Before that, he was...