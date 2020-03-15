Sunday March 15, 2020
Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland

15th March, 2020
4
Rosalind Carroll is the new chief executive at the Personal Injuries Assessment Board

Rosalind Carroll is the new chief executive at the Personal Injuries Assessment Board. She is joining from the Residential Tenancies Board, where she was chief executive for four years. Before that, she was head of regulation at Housing Agency Ireland for two years.

Europcar Mobility Group Ireland has appointed a new customer experience and innovation director. Paul McNeice joined the company a year ago as sales director. Before that, he was head of customer marketing...

