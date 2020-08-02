Movers and Shakers

Eileen Fitzpatrick has been appointed to the board of directors at Urbeo Group. Prior to this appointment, Fitzpatrick was head of the New Economy and Recovery Authority at The National Treasury Management Agency for eight years until January 2019. She joined the NTMA in 2006 in the role of director of alternative assets for the National Pensions Reserve Fund.

A new partner has been appointed to the projects and construction team at LK Shields Solicitors. Jamie Ritchie...