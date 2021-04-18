Movers and Shakers

Evelyn Moynihan has been appointed chief executive of the Kilkenny Group. She takes over the luxury goods business from Marian O‘Gorman, who steps down from the position after 22 years at the helm. Moynihan has served as the company’s marketing and brand and commercial director since 2019. Previously, she worked for nearly 20 years with Diageo as a senior brand manager, and with Musgrave as head of marketing.

Carol Phelan has been...