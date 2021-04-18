Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing career in corporate Ireland

Elaine O'Regan
18th April, 2021
Movers and Shakers
Evelyn Moynihan has been appointed chief executive of the Kilkenny Group

Evelyn Moynihan has been appointed chief executive of the Kilkenny Group. She takes over the luxury goods business from Marian O‘Gorman, who steps down from the position after 22 years at the helm. Moynihan has served as the company’s marketing and brand and commercial director since 2019. Previously, she worked for nearly 20 years with Diageo as a senior brand manager, and with Musgrave as head of marketing.

Carol Phelan has been...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Elaine Nevin, national director of Eco-Unesco: ‘We build awareness of our natural environment, develop young people’s confidence, knowledge and skills in this area, and empower them to take action‘

How I work: ‘People want to do something they are good at and they want to feel valued’

This Working Life Elaine Nevin 10 hours ago
If you are conducting probation hearings remotely, make sure the process is a fair one and that all of the usual procedural steps are followed

How to manage: A probationary period for new hires is always wise

This Working Life Patrick Walshe 10 hours ago
This time last year, one third of the contractors surveyed cited pay as their number one priority, this has dropped to one quarter this year

How to work: Flexibility is more important than pay rate for contractors this year

This Working Life Sinéad Doherty 2 days ago
So-called boomerang candidates, people who have left a company, but return at a later date, can come with a heft price tag. Photo: Getty

How to manage: Boomerang candidates cost more, but have unique value

This Working Life Virginia Stewart 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1