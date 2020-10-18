Movers and Shakers

Sean Glynn is the new chief learning officer at Wriggle Learning. Glynn joined the company in 2018 as a teacher engagement manager. Before that, he was a primary school teacher at Scoil Bhríde Buachaillí in Dublin for 14 years.

Jamie Johnston is the new head of educator development at Wriggle Learning. Johnston joined the company in 2017 as a teacher engagement manager. Before that, he was head of year one at Repton...