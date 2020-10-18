Sunday October 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland this week

18th October, 2020
2
Sean Glynn is the new chief learning officer at Wriggle Learning

Sean Glynn is the new chief learning officer at Wriggle Learning. Glynn joined the company in 2018 as a teacher engagement manager. Before that, he was a primary school teacher at Scoil Bhríde Buachaillí in Dublin for 14 years.

Jamie Johnston is the new head of educator development at Wriggle Learning. Johnston joined the company in 2017 as a teacher engagement manager. Before that, he was head of year one at Repton...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

How I make it work: ‘Be consistent and steady. The tortoise beats the hare every time’

Being disciplined about finishing what you’ve started is important, but it’s also crucial to understand the value of your time

Andy Mackin | 2 hours ago

Insight: The dos and don’ts of hiring contract workers

Taking on temporary staff can increase efficiency and productivity while offering workers flexibility. Here are some tips for finding the right candidates

Barry Rudden | 2 hours ago

How to work: Informed consent is a key requirement of any settlement agreement

While such an agreement can provide an effective way to resolve a dispute, for it to be legally binding the employee must fully understand the significance of the waiver they are providing

Joanne Hyde | 2 hours ago