Movers and Shakers

Conal Doherty has joined Pinergy in the role of corporate sales manager. Prior to this appointment, Doherty was senior account and business development manager at HBE for seven years. He was also formerly sales manager at Alcontrol Laboratories for more than two years.

Emma Woods is the new HR services manager at Collins McNicholas Recruitment & HR Services Group. Woods joined the company in 2016 in the role of HR services consultant and...