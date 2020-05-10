Sunday May 10, 2020
Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland this week

10th May, 2020
2
Conal Doherty, new corporate sales manager at Pinergy. Picture: Shane O'Neill

Conal Doherty has joined Pinergy in the role of corporate sales manager. Prior to this appointment, Doherty was senior account and business development manager at HBE for seven years. He was also formerly sales manager at Alcontrol Laboratories for more than two years.

Emma Woods is the new HR services manager at Collins McNicholas Recruitment & HR Services Group. Woods joined the company in 2016 in the role of HR services consultant and...

