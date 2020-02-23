Movers and shakers

Lockton Insurance Brokers Ireland has appointed a chief executive and director. Amanda Harton is joining from Jardine Lloyd Thompson, the insurer, where she was executive director for ten years. Before that, she was a senior account executive at BHP Insurance for four years.
A new partner has been appointed to the corporate mergers and acquisitions team at Matheson. David Fitzgibbon joins from William Fry, where he was a partner for 13 years and an associate...
