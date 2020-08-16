Movers and Shakers

Bríd Graham has been appointed to the position of managing director of IT product procurement services at Arkphire. Graham joined the company nine years ago, as head of IT product procurement services. Before that, she was senior account manager at EDS GFS for nine years.
Carzone has appointed a new head of content. Martin O’Neill joined the company three years ago, as search engine optimisation and content executive. Prior to that,...
