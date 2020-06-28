Movers and Shakers

Eoin Lowry is joining Bank of Ireland as head of agriculture. Lowry was agribusiness editor at the Irish Farmers Journal for six years. He was also formerly managing director at Target Fertilisers for five years.

Sonica has appointed a new construction director. Dan Ryan joins from Mac Interiors, where he was project director for three years. Before that, he was operations manager at Bethel Services Inc for three years.

Niamh O’Mara...