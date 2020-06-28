Movers and Shakers

Eoin Lowry is joining Bank of Ireland as head of agriculture. Lowry was agribusiness editor at the Irish Farmers Journal for six years. He was also formerly managing director at Target Fertilisers for five years.
Sonica has appointed a new construction director. Dan Ryan joins from Mac Interiors, where he was project director for three years. Before that, he was operations manager at Bethel Services Inc for three years.
Niamh O’Mara...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team