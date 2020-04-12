Sunday April 12, 2020
Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing career in corporate Ireland this week

12th April, 2020
2
Nigel McGuire has been appointed as chief brand officer at Bartra Capital Property

Bartra Capital Property has appointed a new chief brand officer. Nigel McGuire is joining from Circle K Europe, where he was a senior executive with responsibility for network development and food strategy. Before that, he was European director of real estate and supply chain at McDonald’s Restaurants for 11 years.

Ann Prendergast is the new vice chair at the Irish Association of Pension Funds. She is senior managing director and head of State Street...

