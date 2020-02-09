Sunday February 9, 2020
Movers and shakers

Who’s on the move in corporate Ireland

9th February, 2020
Valerie Hedin joins Allianz as marketing communications manager

Valerie Hedin is joining Allianz as marketing communications manager. Before this appointment, she was head of external communications at Eirgrid for 12 years. She was also formerly European brand manager at Newell Rubbermaid in France for five years.

A new partner has been appointed to the Corporate and M&A division at Dillon Eustace. Philip Lea joined Dillon Eustace as a senior associate 11 months ago. Before that, he was an associate at A&L Goodbody for nearly...

