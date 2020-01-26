Sunday January 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Movers and Shakers

Who’s on the move in corporate Ireland

26th January, 2020
2
Roisin O’Shea joins Bank of Ireland from Kinetica Sports

Roisin O’Shea is the new head of the food and drink sector at Bank of Ireland. Before this appointment, she was commercial director at Kinetica Sports for three years. She was also formerly category controller of the impulse business unit at Valeo Foods for two years.

A new partner has been appointed to the commercial and technology team at A&L Goodbody. Andrew Sheridan joins from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, where he was...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Google tops list of job hunters’ most desired employers

Research found that employee benefits, opportunities to learn and the chance to make an impact were rated above salary as important factors

Elaine O'Regan | 1 hour ago

‘Managing up’ and the art of influencing those above you

Despite what you might imagine, it’s not about manipulation: it’s about understanding and meeting the needs of those above you, to everyone’s benefit

Elaine O'Regan | 1 hour ago

'Talk less, listen more and agree a shared goal to work towards'

Stephen Sheehan of BNY Mellon has always been interested in people and relationships – so his current client-facing role is a natural fit

Stephen Sheehan | 1 hour ago