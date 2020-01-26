Movers and Shakers

Roisin O’Shea is the new head of the food and drink sector at Bank of Ireland. Before this appointment, she was commercial director at Kinetica Sports for three years. She was also formerly category controller of the impulse business unit at Valeo Foods for two years.

