Sunday September 20, 2020
Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing career in corporate Ireland this week

20th September, 2020
2
PJ Byrne is the new president of the Irish chapter of the Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce. Photo: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

The Irish chapter of the Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce has appointed a new president. PJ Byrne is chief executive at Flexifi Europe, a position he has held since 2018. Byrne joined the consumer finance company in 2014 as a regional manager. Flexifi Europe is a subsidiary of FlexiGroup, the Australian Plc.

Ericsson has appointed Denis Dullea as head of both the research and development facility and operational support systems product development unit at its...

