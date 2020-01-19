Tuesday January 21, 2020
Movers and Shakers

Who’s on the move in corporate Ireland

19th January, 2020
June Butler: new head of sectors at Bank of Ireland

June Butler has been appointed head of sectors at Bank of Ireland. She was prevously head of SME banking at Bank of Ireland for two years. She was also head of mortgage arrears resolution strategies and RoI collections for two years.

A new partner has been appointed to the financial regulation team at A&L Goodbody. Patrick Brandt joins from Skadden in London, where he was of counsel for financial services for eight years. Before that,...

