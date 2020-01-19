Movers and Shakers

June Butler has been appointed head of sectors at Bank of Ireland. She was prevously head of SME banking at Bank of Ireland for two years. She was also head of mortgage arrears resolution strategies and RoI collections for two years.
A new partner has been appointed to the financial regulation team at A&L Goodbody. Patrick Brandt joins from Skadden in London, where he was of counsel for financial services for eight years. Before that,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team