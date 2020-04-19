Movers and Shakers

Bartra Capital Property has appointed a new managing director at Niche Living, its co-living arm. David McGuinness has been general manager at Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links for the past four-and-a-half years. Before that, he was deputy general manager at Farnham Estate Golf and Spa Resort for three years.

Richard Watson is the new head of strategy at Strata3. Watson is joining from Gartner, where he was research vice-president for six years. He...