Movers and Shakers

Tully Rinckey LLP has appointed a new partner. Declan Brooks specialises in property law for both private and commercial clients. He is joining Tully Rinckey LLP from Shanley Solicitors where he was a partner for three years. Before that, he was a partner at Brooks & Lee Solicitors for 17 years.

Paul Kavanagh is joining Fenergo in the role of chief revenue officer. Prior to this appointment, Kavanagh worked for Cisco for close to...