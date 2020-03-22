Movers and Shakers

The Learnovate Centre at Trinity College Dublin has appointed a new director. Nessa McEniff is joining from Touch Press, where she was chief operations officer for three years. Before that, she was head of project management and operations manager at Independent News & Media for two years.
The Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association has appointed a new director of commercial policy. Jim McGrath is joining from Teneo, the PR firm, where he was public...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team