Movers and Shakers

Edel Creely is the new managing director at Arkphire Services. Prior to this appointment, Creely had been managing director at Trilogy Technologies, the Dublin-based IT security firm acquired last year by Arkphire, since 2009. Before that, she was managing director at Datapac for three years.

Logicalis Ireland has appointed a new head of annuity business. Sriram Srinivas joins from Tech Mahindra, where he was country manager for Ireland for three years. Before that, Srinivas...