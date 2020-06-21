Movers and Shakers

The Learnovate Centre at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) has appointed a new academic director. Ann Devitt is director of research at TCD’s School of Education, a position she has held since 2017. She has also been an assistant professor of language education at the university since 2008.

Mark Flanagan is the new senior vice-president of worldwide sales at Nitro. Flanagan joins from Marketo, where he was director for Europe, the Middle East and...