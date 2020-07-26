Tuesday July 28, 2020
Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing career in corporate Ireland this week

26th July, 2020
4
Caitriona McPartline is Repromed’s new chief executive

Repromed Group has appointed a new chief executive. Caitriona McPartlin has been chief operating officer at Repromed Group for the past three years. Before that, she was general manager at Repromed for five years.

Richard Carr has been appointed to the dual roles of managing director of Accenture Interactive in Ireland and chief executive of Rothco, the advertising agency acquired by Accenture two years ago. Carr has been managing director at Rothco, which...

