Movers and Shakers

Repromed Group has appointed a new chief executive. Caitriona McPartlin has been chief operating officer at Repromed Group for the past three years. Before that, she was general manager at Repromed for five years.
Richard Carr has been appointed to the dual roles of managing director of Accenture Interactive in Ireland and chief executive of Rothco, the advertising agency acquired by Accenture two years ago. Carr has been managing director at Rothco, which...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team