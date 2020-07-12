Sunday July 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing career in corporate Ireland this week

12th July, 2020
4
Dermot Kennedy is the new general manager at Remitly Ireland

Dermot Kennedy is the new general manager at Remitly Ireland. Kennedy is joining from Amazon where he was senior partner manager for three years. Before that, he was EMEA field service director at Dell EMC for five years.

Google Ireland has appointed a new country manager for large customer sales. Helma Larkin joined the company in July 2018 in the role of sector lead for British agencies and consumer products. Prior to that,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Diversity and inclusion must be more than hashtags

Most firms responded to the George Floyd killing – but diversity and inclusion policies, with proper structures and measurable targets, must become the norm

Andrew Campbell-Edie | 8 hours ago

Firms face challenge of managing built-up annual leave

The disruption of the last few months and the continuing government advice against foreign travel means many employees will have accrued holidays which need to be used up

Sarah McDonough | 8 hours ago

‘Listening to the people around you will often yield the most valuable insight’

When you’re overseeing the operation of a hotel, getting stuck in and understanding the contribution every single person makes are key, says Ashford Castle’s Niall Rochford

Niall Rochford | 8 hours ago