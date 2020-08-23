Movers and Shakers

Constance Balsamo is the new vice-president of the Association of Advertisers in Ireland. Balsamo is head of alcohol policy and public affairs for Ireland at Diageo, a position she has held for three years. Before that, she was head of head of EU internal market at Diageo for two years.

Sonica, the construction company, has appointed a general manager for Preempt, its new facilities and property management company. Paul Nelson is joining from...