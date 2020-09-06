Movers and Shakers

The Marker Hotel in Dublin has appointed a new director of sales and marketing. Sheila O’Sullivan is joining from the Shelbourne Hotel where she was assistant director of sales for four years and senior sales manager for four years before that.
Gillian Buckley has been appointed chair of the Irish Venture Capital Association. Buckley is investment manager at the Western Development Commission, a position she has held since 1997. Before...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team