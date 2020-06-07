Movers and Shakers

Chartered Accountants Ireland has appointed a new president. Paul Henry is a director at Osborne King, a position he has held for 20 years. Before that, he was a director at PricewaterhouseCoopers for seven years.

Noel Freeley has been appointed chief executive at Royal London Ireland. Prior to this appointment, Freeley was director of the legacy division at Royal London Group for two years. He was also formerly head of existing products at Royal...