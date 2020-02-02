Sunday February 2, 2020
Movers and shakers

Who’s on the move in corporate Ireland

2nd February, 2020
2
Rosemary Steen is chief executive at the Design and Crafts Council Ireland

Rosemary Steen has joined the Design and Crafts Council Ireland as chief executive. Before this appointment, she was executive director of external affairs at Eirgrid for five and a half years. She was also formerly head of corporate affairs at Vodafone in Ireland for six years.

Ronan Daly Jermyn has appointed a new people and culture director. Eimear Desmond joins from Irish Distillers, where she was HR manager for six months. Before that, she was...

