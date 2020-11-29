Movers and Shakers

HealthBeacon has appointed a new chief financial officer. Laurence Flavin is joining from Finance Ireland, where he was chief financial officer for nine years. Before that, Flavin worked as a financial consultant for three years.

Orla Twomey has been appointed to the role of vice-chair of self-regulation at the European Advertising Standards Alliance. Twomey is chief executive of the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI), a position she has held for close to...