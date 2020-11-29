Movers and Shakers

Sunday November 29, 2020
Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland this week

29th November, 2020
Laurence Flavin is the new chief financial officer at HeathBeacon

HealthBeacon has appointed a new chief financial officer. Laurence Flavin is joining from Finance Ireland, where he was chief financial officer for nine years. Before that, Flavin worked as a financial consultant for three years.

Orla Twomey has been appointed to the role of vice-chair of self-regulation at the European Advertising Standards Alliance. Twomey is chief executive of the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI), a position she has held for close to...

