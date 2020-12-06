Subscribe Today
This Working Life

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland this week

Elaine O'Regan
6th December, 2020
Movers and Shakers
Stephen Watkins is the new managing director at Boots Ireland

Stephen Watkins is the new managing director at Boots Ireland. Prior to this appointment, Watkins was director of pharmacy and digital healthcare at Boots UK for four years. Before that, he was head of customer experience for north and east Scotland at Boots UK for three years.

ALD Automotive has appointed a new chief executive. David Wilkinson will take over in the role from January 1. Wilkinson has been commercial director at...

