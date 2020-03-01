Sunday March 1, 2020
Movers and shakers

Who’s moving where in corporate Ireland

1st March, 2020
4
Shane Wallace rejoins Deloitte Ireland as tax partner

Shane Wallace is rejoining Deloitte Ireland as tax partner. He was previously tax partner at William Fry Solicitors for five years. Before that, he was tax director at Deloitte Ireland for 11 years.

Peter Gibson is the new finance director at Hastings Hotels. He is joining from IWG, where he was chief financial officer for ten years and group financial controller for six years before that.

RSM Ireland has appointed a new tax partner. Paddy Stapleton...

