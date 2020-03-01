Movers and shakers

Shane Wallace is rejoining Deloitte Ireland as tax partner. He was previously tax partner at William Fry Solicitors for five years. Before that, he was tax director at Deloitte Ireland for 11 years.

Peter Gibson is the new finance director at Hastings Hotels. He is joining from IWG, where he was chief financial officer for ten years and group financial controller for six years before that.

RSM Ireland has appointed a new tax partner. Paddy Stapleton...