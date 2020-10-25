Sunday October 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland today

25th October, 2020
4
Brice Evin has been appointed chief financial officer at Vodafone

Brice Evin is the new chief financial officer at Vodafone Ireland. Prior to this appointment, Evin was head of consumer finance at VodafoneZiggo for three years and head of finance for Vodafone in the Europe Region for two years.

A new partner has been appointed to the financial services advisory unit at Grant Thornton. Amanda Ward is joining from Danske Bank Ireland where she was chief operating officer for the non-core division for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Insight: How to keep employees connected in a virtual world

It’s easy for staff who are working remotely to feel disengaged so organising events and activities that facilitate interaction are more important than ever

Jayne Lee | 4 hours ago

How I make it work: ‘You need a strong team, you can’t achieve anything on your own’

Teamwork is fundamental to success and you must be prepared to back others as much as yourself

John Gethin | 4 hours ago

How to work: Remote-working policy is a delicate balancing act

Given that working from home is here to stay in some form or another, both employers and employees would benefit from further clarity about their rights and obligations

Mary Brassil | 4 hours ago