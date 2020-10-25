Movers and Shakers

Brice Evin is the new chief financial officer at Vodafone Ireland. Prior to this appointment, Evin was head of consumer finance at VodafoneZiggo for three years and head of finance for Vodafone in the Europe Region for two years.

A new partner has been appointed to the financial services advisory unit at Grant Thornton. Amanda Ward is joining from Danske Bank Ireland where she was chief operating officer for the non-core division for...