Movers and Shakers

Andreas Heil is the new head of design and architecture at Sonica. Heil is joining from Innen Interior Architecture, where he was a principal for ten years. Before that, he was an interior architect at Murray O’Laoire Architects for ten years.

Cornmarket Group Financial Services has appointed a new managing director. Patrick Ryan has been director of life and pensions at Cornmarket since February 2015. Before that, he was head of...