Movers and Shakers

Sunday May 31, 2020
Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland this week

31st May, 2020
2
Andreas Heil has joined Sonica as head of design and architecture

Andreas Heil is the new head of design and architecture at Sonica. Heil is joining from Innen Interior Architecture, where he was a principal for ten years. Before that, he was an interior architect at Murray O’Laoire Architects for ten years.

Cornmarket Group Financial Services has appointed a new managing director. Patrick Ryan has been director of life and pensions at Cornmarket since February 2015. Before that, he was head of...

