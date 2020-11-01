Movers and Shakers

Free Now has appointed a new head of sales for Ireland. Ailish O’Donnell joined the e-hailing app in 2015 as business-to-business account manager. She was appointed corporate sales and marketing manager in early 2017 and has been senior sales and partnerships manager since April 2019.

Geoff Bailey is the new chief executive at Turmec Teoranta. Bailey is joining the Meath-based manufacturer of recycling equipment from Impact Recycling, where he was chief financial officer for...