Movers and Shakers

John Gilvarry is the new chief operating officer at Enet. Gilvarry joined Enet one year ago in the role of chief technology officer. Before that, he was chief technology officer at Digicel Group for nine years.

Sonica has appointed a new human resources manager. Eamonn Kelly is joining from Prometric where he was senior manager for human resources for four years. Before that, he was human resources generalist at West Pharmaceutical Services, also...