Movers and Shakers

Jason Ward is the newly appointed managing director at Dell Technologies Ireland. He joined Dell three years ago as managing director, Enterprise Nordics. Before that, he was enterprise senior director for Ireland and Britain at EMC for four years.

Etienne Gerard is the new group head of operations at Aurivo Co-Operative. Gerard joined the co-op 15 years ago as operations manager. Before that, he was operations manager at Green Pastures (Donegal) for three years.

Michael Loftus...