Movers and Shakers

Sunday June 14, 2020
14th June, 2020
Patrick Ryan, the new managing director at Cornmarket Group Financial Services. Picture: Fennell Photography

Cornmarket Group Financial Services has appointed a new managing director. Patrick Ryan has been director of life and pensions at Cornmarket since February 2015. Before that, he was head of sales in the company’s life division for 20 months.

Crowe has appointed a new tax partner. Cormac Doyle is joining from EisnerAmper Ireland, where he was partner and head of tax for 12 years. Prior to that, Doyle was tax senior at Deloitte...

