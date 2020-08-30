Movers and Shakers

Sunday August 30, 2020
Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland this week

30th August, 2020
2
Mark Redmond is chief people officer at Three in Ireland and Britain. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Mark Redmond is the new chief people officer at Three in both Ireland and Britain. Redmond has been chief people officer at Three in Ireland for the past 13 years. Before that, he was human resource manager at Paypal International for two years.

Mars has appointed a new country manager for Ireland. Brendan McLoughlin is joining from Johnson & Johnson where he was country manager for consumer healthcare in Ireland for three years and...

