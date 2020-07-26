Managing staff is a two-way dynamic

“They should feel lucky to have a job.” I’ve heard these words uttered by quite a few business leaders fielding staff queries about pay and promotion in recent weeks.
Certainly, given the OECD’s recent predictions for the global economy in 2020, you might excuse this viewpoint. We are operating in what is a very challenging time for many businesses.
Lockdown measures have slowed the spread of the virus, but they...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team