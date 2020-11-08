Making It Work: ‘There are many ways to solve a problem’

Dee Ahearn is chief executive at Barretstown Children’s Charity. A member camp of the SeriousFun Children’s Network, Barretstown runs therapeutic recreational programmes for children with serious illnesses and their families. Barretstown employs 58 people on a 500-acre site in Ballymore Eustace in Co Kildare. It offers residential, outreach and, currently, virtual programmes. The SeriousFun Children’s Network was founded in 1994 by Paul Newman, the actor and philanthropist. The network has 30 member camps and programmes...
