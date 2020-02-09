Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Make inclusion the watchword at your place of work

Employers neglect to foster an inclusive culture at their peril

9th February, 2020
Some employers are failing in their duty to foster an inclusive culture. Picture: Getty

Inclusion is the need to embed a culture that values and supports every individual in a workplace. It should be high on the agenda for all employers, but that is not always the case.

With the rate of unemployment recently having fallen below 5 per cent for the first time since the crash, competition to attract and keep staff has intensified.

Since 2016, 189 complaints of workplace bullying have been made to the Health and Safety...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

‘Strong leadership is about clear, open and honest communication’

Being a good listener is all-important if you want to succeed in the corporate world, according to Olivia Lynch of KPMG

Olivia Lynch | 3 hours ago

Cheques and balances: the women fighting to end pay discrimination

A coalition of professional women in Britain have started #MeTooPay, which aims to end the silence and take action on the gender wage gap

Colleen Cleary | 3 hours ago

Movers and shakers

Who’s on the move in corporate Ireland

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago