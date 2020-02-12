Long hiring processes deterring candidates, survey finds

Long-winded recruitment processes are making it harder for employers to secure new staff, a new report claims.
Over the past decade, tech companies such as Google have championed hiring processes that can include up to a dozen interviews.
At the search engine giant, potential employees were put through various types of interviews to test aptitude and social fit. This practice appears to have crept into Irish business, with firms opting to test candidates for roles...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team