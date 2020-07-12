‘Listening to the people around you will often yield the most valuable insight’

Niall Rochford is general manager at Ashford Castle, the five-star hotel in Cong, Co Mayo, and its sister property, the four-star Lodge at Ashford Castle. Rochford took up the position in 2002, having been deputy general manager at Dromoland Castle Hotel in Co Clare for 11 years before that. Ashford Castle became the first Irish hotel to achieve a five-star ranking in the Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating Awards earlier this year. Close to 400...
