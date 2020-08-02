‘Listen to the people around you. Just because you are leading the business, doesn’t mean you have to have all the ideas’

Mark Barrett is general manager at Harris Automotive Distributors. Part of the Harris Group, the firm owns the distribution rights for Maxus, the Chinese van brand, in right-hand drive markets in Europe, including Ireland, Britain, Malta and Cyprus.
The Harris Group imports and distributes commercial vehicles, both new and used, to the construction, distribution and mass transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Dublin and employs 110 people in Ireland and six in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team